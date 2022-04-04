Movie Gun Boss Blasts Alec Baldwin

Movie hunk Alec Baldwin broke safety rules when he pointed a revolver at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the gun fired, killing the young mom on the set, charges the armorer for the now unfinished film Rust.

“Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety,” insists the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-­Reed, who adds the ­actor also failed to include Hutchins in a pre-filming weapons safety check.

Baldwin, who’s being sued by Hutchins’ family for wrongful death, denies any wrongdoing and is blaming other people for the tragedy.