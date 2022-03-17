Monster Putin’s Mad Secrets – Revealed!

Ruthless Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a soulless lunatic with his finger on the trigger to start World War III — dire prospects that become even more terrifying when the iron curtain concealing his blood-stained private life is lifted!

A bombshell National ENQUIRER investigation reveals the twisted tyrant has a hidden $200 billion fortune, multiple mistresses, several love children and raging mental health problems that could doom the planet.

In a crazed bid to make Russia great again, power-mad Putin is invading parts of Ukraine, recklessly risking the biggest war in Europe since 1945. With the world’s largest nuclear arsenal at his disposal, the former KGB operative could literally destroy life as we know it.

“Vladimir Putin will go down as one of the world’s great villains,” declares international affairs expert Dr. Jim Garrow. “He’s up there with Hitler, Mao and Pol Pot. He’s a menace!”

The steely-eyed 69-year-old autocrat — who burnishes a tough-guy image by posing shirtless on horseback, obliterating judo opponents and wielding guns — is also a bona fide nutcase with the blood of countless innocents on his hands.

Former Ukrainian United Nations Ambassador Yuriy Sergeyev has proclaimed Putin is a “maniac” and hiding a “serious [mental] disease.” Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel once concluded that Putin is “in another world.”

Since clawing his way to the top 22 years ago, Putin’s absolute power has warped his reasoning, say psychologists.

“There can be little doubt that [Putin’s] brain has been neurologically and physically changed,” says Dr. Ian H. Robertson in Psychology Today. “Absolute power for long periods makes you blind to risk, highly egocentric, narcissistic and utterly devoid of self-awareness.”

Meanwhile, a top-secret Pentagon-funded study of Putin’s movement patterns concluded he likely suffers from “an autistic disorder, which affects all of his decisions.” The study theorized early in life Putin suffered “a huge hemispheric event to the left temporal lobe of the [brain’s] prefrontal cortex” that left him damaged and “his primary form of compensation is extreme control.”

He exerts that control by using murder, torture, lies and betrayal to crush all who confront him. Some of the most prominent who’ve been brutally killed include former deputy prime minister Boris Nemtsov, human-rights lawyer Stanislav Markelov, oligarch Boris Berezovsky, high-profile editor Paul Klebnikov and politician Sergei Yushenkov. Putin’s biggest political rival, Alexei Navalny, survived being poisoned with a nerve agent only to wind up imprisoned in a remote penal colony.

“Putin’s silenced anyone who would speak against him and has disappeared more people in the middle of the night than can be counted,” notes Garrow.

Putin has consolidated his power by transforming Russia’s courts, media and government institutions to serve him. In 2021, he muscled through a referendum ruling he can be Russia’s leader until 2036, effectively a “president for life” deal.

Officially, Putin earns just $135,000 a year. But prominent Russian investor Bill Browder reveals the diabolical dictator has secretly amassed a $200 billion-plus fortune, making him one of the richest men in the world.

He’s said to have spent $1 billion to construct a top-secret “palace” near a Black Sea resort that includes a wine cellar, hockey rink, helipad, “aqua disco,” movie theater, casino hall and a hookah lounge with a pole-dancing stage.

Sources also say the strongman is a relentless Romeo. He was married to flight attendant Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, divorcing her in 2014 after 30 years together and two daughters, Maria and Katerina, who are believed to be living under assumed identities.

Russian media outlets claim Putin fathered a love child with a house cleaner and carried on a 13-year affair with Olympic gold medal gymnast turned politician Alina Kabaeva, nicknamed “the most supple woman in Russia.” She’s rumored to have given birth to four children with Putin.

The deluded despot has made clear he doesn’t welcome prying into his love life, saying, “I always disliked people who go around with their erotic fantasies, sticking their snot-ridden noses into another person’s life.”

Putin believes he has a higher duty than family — a holy mission to single-handedly save his country.

“I consider it to be my sacred duty to unify the people of Russia, to rally citizens around clear aims and tasks, and to remember every day we have one Motherland, one people and one future,” Putin says.