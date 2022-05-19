Monster Mom Casey Anthony Cutting Documentary Deal!

Notorious monster mom Casey Anthony plans to tell her side of the story in a bombshell documentary examining the 2008 murder of her tragic two-year-old daughter, Caylee!

Once dubbed The Most Hated Mom in America, Anthony has led a low-key life in posh Palm Beach, Fla., since beating a murder rap at a sensational trial.

“She’s waited almost 14 years to really talk deeply about her experience,” says a source. “First she was writing a book about it, now I guess it’s a TV show.”

Cold-hearted Casey never even reported Caylee’s disappearance. It only came to light a month after the tot vanished — when Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, reported her missing.