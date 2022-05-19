Close search popup button

Monster Mom Casey Anthony Cutting Documentary Deal!

By
Casey Anthony
Casey and Caylee Anthony

Notorious monster mom Casey Anthony plans to tell her side of the story in a bombshell documentary examining the 2008 murder of her tragic two-year-old daughter, Caylee!

Once dubbed The Most Hated Mom in America, Anthony has led a low-key life in posh Palm Beach, Fla., since beating a murder rap at a sensational trial.

“She’s waited almost  14 years to really talk deeply about her experience,” says a source. “First she was writing a book about it, now I guess it’s a TV show.”

Cold-hearted Casey never even reported Caylee’s disappearance. It only came to light a month after the tot vanished — when Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, reported her missing.

Remarkably, the raven-haired party girl, now 36, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter. She was ultimately sentenced to four years behind bars for lying to investigators — including the whopper Caylee was kidnapped by a nanny who it was later discovered didn’t exist!

 

Comments