Monaco Princess’ Shock Therapy Nightmare

Monaco’s run-away Princess Charlene is facing a shock treatment nightmare in a posh Swiss clinic, according to sources who fear her playboy hubby, Albert, will okay mind-erasing therapy to protect royal secrets!

Just days after the former Olympic swimmer returned to Albert’s side in November after six secretive months in her native South Africa, the gaunt former beauty was banished to a Zurich facility where she’s been kept out of sight while receiving treatment for emotional issues, which insiders suggest include traumatic therapy.

“Insiders are saying the kind of treatment she’s receiving is meant to keep her quiet and under control,” a source squeals. “Albert is fed up with Charlene and her erratic behavior. People are saying he’s prepared to go to extremes to keep her under his thumb.

“He wants to be free to pursue his playboy lifestyle without having to go through a messy $500 million divorce that would tarnish his reputation as a ruler — and drain his bank account.”

Monaco sources dish the couple’s relationship has been hanging by a thread since before they ever exchanged vows!

Ahead of their grand 2011 wedding, sources say Charlene, now 43, tried to escape the country three times — only to be hauled back by security agents, who then confiscated her passport!

“She had no desire to be married to a man she couldn’t trust,” a royal spy spills.

But after they tied the knot, Albert — who’d previously admitted fathering two love children — was dogged by rumors of extramarital affairs.

Then in 2021, the 63-year-old skirt-chaser was slapped with another paternity suit from a woman charging he fathered her child — back when he was first wooing Charlene!

As the prince pooh-poohed the claim, his wife fled to South Africa, maintaining a chilly distance from Albert and their seven-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella!

As talk swirled their marriage was history, Charlene claimed she had a raging ear infection and surgery prevented her from returning for her tenth wedding anniversary, Monaco’s Grand Prix and the Red Cross Gala, where Albert was openly squiring around Hollywood sex siren Sharon Stone!

But the palace insists their relationship is solid, while claiming Charlene is “months away” from recovery.

In January, Albert took a Swiss ski vacation with the twins and made a very brief stop at his wife’s clinic. He appeared annoyed when quizzed about Charlene’s health!

“Albert doesn’t want to face probing questions while she is undergoing her attitude adjustment,” the source dishes.