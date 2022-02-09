Monaco Princess Charlene Turns 44 – All Alone!

Monaco’s fragile –Princess Charlene blew out the -candles all alone on her 44th -birthday — with her horndog hubby, Prince Albert, 63, and their seven-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella, -nowhere in sight!

The former Olympic swimming champ has been holed up in a secret Swiss mental health facility as she struggles with what Albert has described as “emotional and physical exhaustion.”

Charlene was whisked to the facility in November, just days after her return to Monaco from nearly a year in her native South Africa.

During her separation, she battled a nasty sinus -infection — along with rumors her marriage imploded over a -December 2020 -paternity suit charging her royal spouse is the baby daddy of yet a THIRD love child!

For her Jan. 25 birthday, the delicate beauty reposted a commemorative slideshow the Princess Charlene Foundation created from snaps of her with Albert and the kids from happier times.

“We trust this video of your journey thus far reminds you just how loved and appreciated you are,” wrote the charity.

But the lonely birthday girl, who has been married to Albert since 2011, is still MONTHS away from a full recovery, according to a palace statement released before Christmas.

“She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life,” Albert has said of his wilting wife’s condition.