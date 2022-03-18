Miranda Lambert Rocked By Tragic Loss of BFF

Quaking country queen Miranda Lambert is reeling over the death of her best friend, guitarist and musical mentor Scotty Wray — leaving friends fearing for her future!

“Miranda went from a scared young girl to a confident star after Scotty took her under his wing,” spills a pal. “She suffers from crippling stage fright, but Scotty was the one who helped her through it on stage, mouthing the words, ‘You got this.’ No one knows how — or if — she’ll be able to move ahead without him!”

The 64-year-old Wray — older brother of country star Collin Raye — had stood by Miranda’s side since she was 17, and served as her songwriting partner and mentor before heart disease claimed his life on Feb. 18.

Sources say Scotty also helped Miranda, 38, endure her bitter breakup with Blake Shelton in 2015 and calm her when he moved on with Gwen Stefani. And he helped her weather criticism when she married 30-year-old former NYPD cop Brendan McLoughlin.

“Scotty was the one who was always there for her. They were so close, they even got matching tattoos!” reveals an insider.

Shattered Miranda paid tribute to Wray, saying, “He was the one I could count on. Always.”