Just weeks after Monkees bandmate Mike Nesmith’s death, sole survivor Micky Dolenz, 76, is taking the Last Train to Clarksville with a seven-date tour in April.

The band was created by NBC for The Monkees sitcom. Surprisingly, the makeshift Beatles replicas spawned a number of hits.

Nesmith, 78, died Dec. 10 while Peter Tork, 77, passed in 2019 and Davy Jones died at 66 in 2012.