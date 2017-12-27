Howie Mandel Wants Wedding Invite From Meghan

Rob Shuter reports…. Howie Mandel discovered Meghan Markle when she was hired as a “briefcase girl” on his show “Deal or No Deal!”

Now the smooth-pated comic is expecting an invite to her wedding to Prince Harry!

“It would be nice if Meghan invited him,” a source dished to The National ENQUIRER.

Meghan Markle’s Wild Past Erased By British Agents!

“Howie gave her career a big boost, and he’s very proud of all the young ladies from the show.

“He’s been reminding everyone that will listen that he found her first!”