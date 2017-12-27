Rob Shuter

Howie Mandel Wants Wedding Invite From Meghan

'AGT' judge expecting payback for early break!

By
Rob Shuter reports….  Howie Mandel discovered Meghan Markle when she was hired as a “briefcase girl” on his show “Deal or No Deal!”

Now the smooth-pated comic is expecting an invite to her wedding to Prince Harry!

“It would be nice if Meghan invited him,” a source dished to The National ENQUIRER.

Howie gave her career a big boost, and he’s very proud of all the young ladies from the show.

“He’s been reminding everyone that will listen that he found her first!”

