Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Stoop to New Lows in TMI

Insufferable lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have captured the title of “America’s Most Nauseating Couple” with their latest TMI announcement about adopting a cat named Whiskey.

The earth-shattering news was accompanied by details of their upcoming wedding, which will apparently include “gothic” elements and match the “artistic vision” of the rapper formerly known as Colson Baker, 31.

Kelly — last seen getting booed at the NBA All-Star Game — proposed to the Transformers castoff in January. Fox’s divorce from the father of her three children, Brian Austin Green, 48, became final in October.