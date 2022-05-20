Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: My Bloody Valentine!

Batty beloveds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are having a vampire romance — literally! The TMI twosome has announced for “ritual purposes” the insufferable lovebirds actually drink each other’s BLOOD!

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion,” admits the “Transformers” actress, 36, adding the roman­tic transfusion is not so bizarre because it’s “controlled.”

“It’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’ ” she shockingly reveals.

“A version of that has happened many times!”

The cutie and the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, have ALSO been wearing necklaces that dangle vials filled with each other’s blood in a kooky move that evokes unsavory memories of the early aughts, when odd couple Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton started the trend!

But Billy Bob’s son, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star Harry James, 27, is seeing red over the bizarre homage.