Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings Clash in ‘Jeopardy!’ Brawl

Backbiting rivals Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are duking it out to be the sole heir of the late Alex Trebek’s Jeopardy! hosting job, sources squeal.

“Both of them desperately want the gig and are pulling out all the stops to impress producers and fans, while they rip each other behind the scenes,” an insider snitches.

Jennings, 47, recently left ABC’s game show The Chase, which tipsters say was meant to signal his dedication to Jeopardy!

But the move also triggered a flood of support from fans!

“As much as I enjoy you on @thechaseabc, you have done an excellent job hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ and I would be thrilled to see you hosting it each weekday permanently!” one Jennings supporter gushed online.

Meanwhile, former Big Bang Theory geek Bialik, 46, admitted she’d “love” to helm the quiz game for good — despite sources saying Trebek hand-picked Jennings to be his successor.

Bespectacled Bialik also recently spruced up her looks with a glam new ’do, causing one fan to tweet: “Omg you look beautiful! I love your hair!”

The pair has alternated hosting duties since former producer Mike Richards shockingly handed himself the job last summer — only to be sacked when his past misogynistic comments resurfaced.