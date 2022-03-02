Maureen’s Scheme For New ‘Brady Bunch’ Reunion!

Former teen heartthrob Maureen McCormick is so gung-ho to get the Brady Bunch back together — she wants to buy the original TV house to make it happen!

“Maureen’s hankering to buy the house that was totally renovated not too long ago and do a reboot,” spills an insider. “She wants her TV siblings on board.

“But she’s got a big job on her hands to buy the house and get a production company on board. However, Maureen, who played Marcia on the beloved comedy, is confident she can make it happen” with help from her TV clan.

The “kids” from the sugar-sweet blended family were last together in 2019 for an HGTV special, A Very Brady Renovation: Behind the Build. Maureen, 65, Barry Williams, 67, Christopher Knight, 64, Eve Plumb, 63, Mike -Lookinland, 61, and Susan Olsen, 60, had a blast from the past.

The network had purchased the Studio City split-level famously featured in the show’s exterior shots and completely remodeled it Brady Bunch style — with the help of HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Jasmine Roth, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine, and Lara Spencer. But the house in the ’burbs has been sitting empty ever since.

“Since HGTV doesn’t know what to do with the property, it’s a prime opportunity,” dishes a source. “Maureen is sure viewers would love to see what Marcia and her siblings have been doing. She’s already brainstorming plotlines with the other cast members!”