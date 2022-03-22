Matthew McConaughey Wigs Out Over Doc’s Hair Plug Claim

Best-tressed Matthew McConaughey says a dastardly doctor is trying to steal credit for the actor’s victory over baldness!

The 52-year-old Dazed and Confused hunk’s once-thinning locks have gotten a standing ovation for Hollywood’s biggest comeback. Matthew now insists his hair-raising performance is thanks to a miracle elixir he began applying to his head several years ago — not transplants!

But McConaughey admits there’s an air of “mystery” over his appearance. He says rubbing an unnamed “topical ointment” into his scalp daily made his receding scalp miraculously sprout back.

“I was fully committed, I was FULLY committed to it — no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor,” the Texas native dishes. “All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

And while Matthew is proud of his miracle do, he’s bristling over a Beverly Hills doc’s claims that HE is responsible for the revitalized locks!

The actor charges the boastful surgeon is making the rounds at transplant conventions, claiming he surgically provided hair for the Interstellar star.

Matthew claims ANOTHER doctor in Los Angeles helped debunk the rumors by examining his noggin.