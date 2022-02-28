Marvin Gaye Tunes Get Monkeys in The Mood!

The tunes of -Motown icon –Marvin Gaye have gotten countless couples in a loving mood and now they’re being used to tell rare -monkeys “Let’s Get It On!”

Bigwigs at England’s Trentham Monkey Forest hired Marvin Gaye tribute crooner Dave Largie to serenade endangered Barbary macaques with the late legend’s songs in the hopes of getting them in the mood to monkey around.

“We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love,” says zoo boss Matt Lovatt.