Homemaking guru Martha Stewart knew her four dogs hated cats and now the mutts have ripped her kitty Princess Peony to shreds.

She admits her pooches massacred the “defenseless” kitty when they “mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self.”

But Martha, 80, only has herself to blame. Last August, she told how her cats, who feared her pooches, “feel liberated because the four dogs are away on vacation. Leaving the cats alone in the house to roam, relax, recover!!!”