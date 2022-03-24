Married Jason Aldean Crushes On Adele

Country hunk Jason Aldean has gone gaga for British babe Adele — who he calls one of the “best” voices of “our generation” — and is carrying a red-hot torch for the soulful singer, tipsters dish.

“Jason’s in awe of her talent, but more than that he’s got a huge crush on her,” tattles an insider. “He thinks she’s turned into a full-blown hottie now that she’s gotten all fit — and he openly says it.”

As National ENQUIRER readers know, the 33-year-old “Rolling in the Deep” songbird shed more than 100 pounds — and her unhappy marriage to Simon Konecki — before putting down roots in the U.S. Now she’s in a romance with NBA agent Rich Paul, 40.

But that hasn’t cooled the “Big Green Tractor” country heartthrob’s fixation, spies claim, even though the 45-year-old country king has been married to wife Brittany, 33, since 2015. But insiders say he isn’t getting any grief from his adoring spouse over his interest in a duet with Adele!

“His wife isn’t the least bit threatened,” spills the insider. “Brittany says she has a girl crush on her, too.”

“At this point, Jason has had no response from Adele or her camp about his desire to perform with her.”

“But he’s a persistent guy. He won’t stop trying.”

Adele has been under fire from critics since nixing her Las Vegas residency in January — just 24 hours before it was slated to start!

But according to the insider, the “Hello” hottie can count on Jason’s support as she battles backlash!

“So many people in the industry have been trashing Adele and calling her unprofessional for canceling all her shows,” squeals the source.

“She’s getting almost no sympathy around town, which bugs the heck out of Jason. He can’t stand how judgmental people are being. He’s been defending her to anyone that will listen.”