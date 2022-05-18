Mark Cuban Goes Hollywood!

Shark Tank billionaire Mark Cuban was so fintastic as a guest star on the new ABC show Home Economics, The National ENQUIRER can reveal he’s being wooed by Hollywood to take a stab at acting!

“Mark blew everyone away even though he was playing himself during the episode,” tattles a tipster. “He was so funny and so quick on his feet. He was improvising lines and had everyone in stitches.”

“He’s just a natural performer!”

The mogul — and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks — is a Shark Tank fan favorite, but sources spill he has secretly signed up for acting lessons because Tinseltown’s top dogs are barking at his heels to do movies or more TV!

“He’s so popular and so there’s no doubt he’d be an asset to any project he signs on for,” insists an insider. “The only question is whether he’s ready to make the jump — because the offers are definitely there!”

The 63-year-old entrepreneur already has a list of screen credits for playing himself, including an upcoming cameo on Ramble On, a new show from Entourage creator Doug Ellin. But taking on a scripted acting role would be totally new for him.

“Mark’s excited about the possibility but he’s taking his time before he commits to anything,” dishes an insider. “He’s got a reputation to protect and the last thing he’d want to do is end up with egg on his face.”

But sources say Cuban has long had a fascination with Hollywood, and loves a challenge.

“He loves to push himself to do new things, so right now he’s testing the waters and privately taking some acting lessons to see if this is something he can really pull off,” adds a source.