Mariah Carey’s Christmas Concert Crisis

Mariah Carey — whose “All I Want For Christmas Is You” remains one of the season’s inescapable ear worms — finds herself coming to the end of a holiday season devoid of cheer!

Snitches say the diva’s Christmas tour and new single are double disasters, with her song and ticket sales stalling.

“Mariah and Christmas should be a golden goose,” an industry expert told The National ENQUIRER.

“She has one of the biggest holiday songs of all time,” the insider continued, “but neither her Christmas concert or new song is selling.”

“She has officially canceled several shows due to her health, but people are buzzing that the real reason she canceled the shows was due to poor ticket sales.

“Christmas is her favorite holiday — or at least it was.”