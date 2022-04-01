Man-hungry Sally Field is on the Prowl!

Lonely Sally Field hasn’t had a steady guy in decades and is now looking for love at the feisty age of 75.

The Amazing Spider-Man actress hasn’t had a serious relationship since her second marriage to producer Alan Greisman crashed in 1994 and “friends tell her to stop wasting time and get looking — and that’s what she’s doing,” spills an insider.

“She still believes in marriage and wouldn’t be averse to giving it another try because it’s never too late.”

The only excitement in her life is the upcoming filming of 80 for Brady, a road-trip flick co-starring pals Alan Greisman, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

“She’s got this project coming up and a zest for life that wasn’t there a year or so ago,” spills an insider.

The legendary Flying Nun’s checkered love life includes a first marriage to Steven Craig, dad of her sons Peter, 52, and Eli, 49, that ended in divorce in 1975.

She famously plunged into an affair with her Smokey and the Bandit leading man, the late Burt Reynolds, from 1976 to 1980, who later called her the love of his life.

She wed Greisman in 1984 and had another son, Sam, 34, but the union fizzled after a decade.

“She’s always been a little unlucky in love, but she’s really psyched about doing this film with these very talented ladies, and hopes she’ll find a nice guy too,” says the insider.

“But unlike Jane, who has gotten used to being single and prefers it, Sally never much liked being alone.”