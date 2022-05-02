Magic: Accepting Gay son Wasn’t a Slam Dunk

HIV-infected NBA icon Magic Johnson says handling his son EJ’s homosexuality wasn’t an easy task. “When you grow up in team sports, you’re thinking, ‘Is he gonna play sports?’” says Magic, 62. “Then when I saw that he liked dolls and to play dress-up, ‘What are you doing?’”

EJ, now 29, spills, “I was out to all my friends” but his mom, Cookie, and dad “were the last people” to find out. “They had to really take that in and digest it. Especially my dad, because he was really the last person to talk to. … And he just was rattling off about things that weren’t particularly nice. But he’s not somebody who works great being cornered or surprised.”

EJ, who came out publicly in 2013, dishes, “He’d come up with stupid rules: ‘No scarves in the house.’ But it’s really not about scarves; it’s really about him seeing you be you.” After his son left for college, Magic changed his tune and accepted him as is. “I had only been gone for two months,” says EJ. “He picked me up at my dorm and he hugged me so hard — he was, like, squeezing all the air out of me. That’s when I knew, there’s nothing but love here.”

Magic laments not everyone’s as accepting. “A lot of people don’t love that I love my son,” he says, adding it was his son’s pride that changed his own attitude. “I had to accept who he was and who he wanted to be. He actually helped me get there. Because he was so proud. Cookie said, ‘Look in the mirror.’ I said, ‘You’re right.’ Because I’m proud of who I am. And he got it from me.”