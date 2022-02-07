Lying Freak Butchers His Parents!

A Wisconsin wacko has been convicted of slaying his parents in their home July 1 — and then hacking their bodies into pieces because they caught him telling outrageous lies!

Chandler Halderson, 23, showed no reaction as a Dane County jury found him guilty on all counts for the mindless murder and dismemberment of dad Bart, 50, and mom Krista, 53, in their home 80 miles west of Milwaukee.

The verdict — on two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and falsifying information about a missing person — means the fiendish freak will spend the rest of his days behind bars, lawmen say.

“I hope it brings some satisfaction,” says District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. “We know we cannot bring Bart and Krista back, but this is the first step to hopefully some finality.”

Halderson reported his parents missing on July 7, claiming they never returned from a Fourth of July cabin getaway.

But prosecutors say the loser was livid after his mom and pop exposed his “web of lies” about having a new job at SpaceX, attending college and being a member of a police scuba dive team! His fictional life unraveled when Bart confronted him about refusing to pay rent and a series of bogus emails from a nonexistent human resources specialist.

The hacked torso of Halderson’s father was found a day after the ghoul put in a missing persons call with police.

And a few days later, a search on state land turned up MORE human remains — later identified as Krista’s.

In closing arguments, Assistant D.A. Andrea Raymond told the jury murder cases are like a puzzle, and Halderson “had eight days to spread pieces” all over Wisconsin!