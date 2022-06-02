Love-starved Amber Heard Copycats Johnny Depp

In A bizarre twist, Amber Heard has been copycatting her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s courthouse attire during their sensational trial because, deep down, she wants to reconnect with him, a mental health expert says.

On the trial’s first day, Johnny, 58, wore a gray suit and bee lapel pin. The next day, Amber, 36, wore a similar gray suit jacket, and the following day donned a tie with a bee on it.

Several other instances followed — Johnny wearing a dark suit with pointed lapels one day, Amber wearing a dark pantsuit with a pointed lapel the next; Amber wearing a silk scarf similar to one Johnny had worn; and Johnny wearing a ponytail one day, Amber wearing a ponytail the next.

“She continues to try to get him to look at her,” says Dr. Deena Manion, psychologist and clinical officer of Westwind Recovery in L.A. “One of the ways to get his attention is dressing like him or dressing the way he likes. It doesn’t seem like she’s done with the relationship.”

Apparently, the feeling is not mutual.

“Johnny seems to be very disinterested, disgusted by Amber and barely even looks at her,” says Manion.

The former couple, who were wed between 2015 and 2017, are squaring off in a $50 million legal battle at a courthouse in Virginia after Johnny claimed an essay about domestic abuse written by Amber defamed his character and ruined his movie career.

During her testimony, Amber described how she and Johnny fell madly in love when they filmed The Rum Diary together. Then she recounted a string of abusive and violent behavior she claims to have suffered at Johnny’s hands.

Amber broke down on the stand numerous times, but Manion claims her behavior indicates she hasn’t come to accept the end of the relationship.

“Everybody expresses trauma in different ways, but I didn’t see any tears when she was crying,” notes Manion. “I don’t know if she’s traumatized from the actual abuse or if she’s traumatized from losing the relationship and him not loving and engaging her in the way she wanted.”

For his part, Depp insists Amber abused him and denies all her allegations.