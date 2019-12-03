Lori Loughlin ‘Dying’ To Avoid Prison!

Scandal-scarred Lori Loughlin is dying to avoid prison and claimed she’s on her last legs, sources dished.

The disgraced Fuller House star is facing up to 60 years behind bars if found guilty for her alleged part in the college admissions scandal. But tipsters said Lori, 55, is telling pals she’s too sick to do the time!

“She’s talking about constant headaches and stomach cramps, which she’s saying are the result of internal bleeding and organ failure,” an insider exclusively spilled.

“But she hasn’t had these claims substantiated by a doctor, so insiders are whispering she’s likely dreaming them up, imagining something that’s not there.”

Other sources said Lori’s dire health descriptions are a ploy to get sympathy to avoid a stiff sentence for allegedly paying $500,000 to an admissions fixer to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California.

While fellow actress Felicity Huffman only served 11 days in prison for having her daughter’s SAT score fixed, sources said Lori is convinced her husband Mossimo Giannulli’s decision that they plead not guilty could cause officials to throw the book at them.

Lori and Mossimo, 56, have been hit with multiple money laundering and fraud charges and could spend decades behind bars if convicted.

“She’s a complete wreck over a life in prison!” the insider said. “She may not actually be dying, but the stress is making her sick.”

Lori, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, was also dealt another psychological blow when one parent who admitted buying his kids’ way into USC in a similar case — Toby MacFarlane — was given a six-month sentence!

“If he got six months behind bars for pleading guilty, imagine what kind of sentence Lori is going to get — and she’s facing more charges!” dished the insider. “Everyone is convinced Lori is falling apart under all the pressure.”