Lonely Jim Carrey Can’t Mask Heartache

Lonely Jim Carrey is desperate for love, but the “Mask” star fears he’s doomed to die alone, sources dish.

“Jim has no trouble finding dates,” a pal spills. “But as much as he wants it, Jim finds he just can’t function in a healthy relationship.

“He says he feels more and more hopeless that he’ll ever find true love.”

According to tipsters, the rubber-faced funnyman, 60, who’s struggled with clinical depression, remains scarred by the 2015 suicide of his last serious galpal, Cathriona White — and the scandalous fallout from her death!

The 30-year-old makeup artist’s distraught family filed civil suits against Carrey. They claimed the Dumb & Dumber dodo gave the Irish-born beauty three sexually transmitted diseases before heartlessly dumping her — and illegally obtained the painkillers she used to take her life!

“Those cases were quickly dismissed in court, but it still left Jim with deep emotional wounds,” the friend confides.

Carrey, who divorced Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly, also notched failed romances with actresses Renée Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy and Ginger Gonzaga.

Although a friend says Jim seems to be in a good place, the source squeals, “His dark moods and depression can leave Jim curling up in a ball for days.”

“He says any woman would be stupid to put up with him.”