LL Cool J Gets Creative With Hairdresser Charges

Rob Shuter reports… Rapper and actor LL Cool J is as bald as a cue ball, but that hasn’t stopped the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star from billing CBS for haircuts!

“CBS covers all the grooming costs when its stars do promotions,” dished an insider, “but the PR department was shocked when they were asked to cover the costs of a hairdresser for LL Cool J.!”

The executives still decided not to ask any questions, though.

“He’s such a big star for CBS, and someone they want to keep happy,” said the source, “so they paid the bill!”