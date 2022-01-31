Little People’s Big Family Feud!

Short-Tempered Matt Roloff and ex-wife Amy are letting their competitive natures get the best of them when it comes to spoiling their grandchildren, tipsters dish.

The Little People, Big World stars, who divorced nearly six years ago, keep trying to one-up each other — and it’s driving their adult kids bananas, according to sources.

Even though Amy, 57, married new love Chris Marek last year — and Matt, 60, has been in a long-term relationship with former farm manager Caryn Chandler — they’re still locking horns, spies say.

“These two egomaniacs really can’t let sleeping dogs lie. Now their rivalry over the grandkids is causing all sorts of turmoil among their family,” spills an insider.

The exes are parents of four, 31-year-old twins Zach and Jeremy, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 24, and they have six grandkids — with more on the way. The source adds, “They’re always lavishing gifts on the kids and bragging they bought this and that — everything from board games to iPads.”

But according to the insider, the meddling mother-in-law is now also fussing over Zach’s pregnant wife, Tori, by treating her to lavish lunches and snacks — but doesn’t share a bite with Matt and Caryn!

“Their kids think their parents are behaving like children themselves and would like them to start acting normal — but that’s a tall order!”