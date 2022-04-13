Little People, Big Brawls!

The claws are out on Little People, Big World as Amy Roloff’s hatred for Caryn Chandler explodes over fears her ex-hubby’s girlfriend is trying to commandeer her family — and the show, according to snitches!

Sources tell The National ENQUIRER Matt Roloff’s live-in galpal — the former manager at Roloff Farms in Helvetia, Ore. — has been getting too close to Amy’s kids while also winning over fans.

“There’s no love lost between them, but now Amy is really feeling the burn because Caryn’s acting like she’s in charge of everything having to do with the show, the family and the farm,” confides an insider. “From Amy’s viewpoint, Caryn’s trying to usurp her role in the family.”

Matt, 60, and Amy, 57, divorced in 2016 after 29 years of marriage and four children, Molly, Jacob, and twins Jeremy and Zach.

As The ENQUIRER previously reported, sources claim Amy suspects Matt was cheating on her with Caryn, 55, and was miffed when he started dating her after they broke up.

“Caryn has now gotten very chummy with producers and the fans who want to meet their favorite ‘Little People’ stars,” notes the insider. “She’s also getting in tight with the kids and grandkids, planning family get-togethers and playdates — and bragging about how well the farm has been doing since Matt bought Amy out.”

The feud has been simmering for a long time, but is really heating up now, spies tattle.

“Caryn’s been a thorn in Amy’s side for years, and even though Amy remarried, that woman still annoys her,” dishes the insider. “Another thing is Amy has a successful sideline as chef, but now Caryn is making delicious dishes and talking about starting her own cooking blog.”

“Amy definitely regrets the day Caryn was hired as manager. She’s complaining that Caryn stole her husband — and now she wants her life!”