LISA MARIE NIXES WILD CHILD RILEY ROMANCE

LISA MARIE PRESLEY is pleading with daughter Riley to pull the plug on her rekindled romance with ex-fiance Alex Pettyfer, a source says.

“Lisa Marie is furious!” said a source close to the family. “She worked hard to convince Riley that Alex was not a good match for her, and Lisa Marie finally got her way when they broke up last year.”

RILEY, 24, met the British thesp when they co-starred in the male stripper movie “Magic Mike,” and they got engaged in March 2012 after a six-month romance.

But as The ENQUIRER reported, Lisa Marie advised Riley not to marry the actor, who has a rep for being vulgar and bad tempered. She also feared Pettyfer, 23, just wanted a chunk of the estimated $300 million Presley family fortune. Riley dumped Alex after he reportedly cheated on her with a sexy lingerie model, and her four-times-wed mother tried to fix her up with more appropriate matches, including “Twilight” hunk Robert Pattinson, said the source.

“Riley just wasn’t happy playing the field,” added the source. “She stayed in touch with Alex, but she did her best to keep it from her mom.”

The two were spotted holding hands on Aug. 12 at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” and Lisa Marie is not happy, said the source.

“There’s something about Alex that she doesn’t quite trust,” said the source. “She’s going to do everything she can to steer Riley away from him!”