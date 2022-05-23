Legal Squeeze Over for Don Lemon

CNN anchor Don Lemon’s bitter legal nightmare is over after a man who’d accused him of a 2018 sex assault dropped his civil suit!

Bartender Dustin Hice, 41, had charged the Don Lemon Tonight host, 56, got down and dirty at a Long Island watering hole and hauled the newsman to court. But the booze-slinger recently walked back his allegations after two witnesses contradicted his sketchy story under oath.

“After a lot of inner reflection and a deep dive into my memory, I have come to realize that my recollection of the events that occurred on the night in question were not what I thought they were when I filed this lawsuit,” says Hice.

Lemon had insisted he was innocent from the get-go and had the full support of CNN honchos, who pointed out Hice had displayed a “pattern of contempt” for the network on social media.

Don’s lawyer blasted the “abusive” lawsuit as a “crass money grab,” and a source says Hice’s team had previously tried — and failed — to squeeze a $1.5 million settlement out of Lemon!

Now, a judge has ordered Hice to pay the TV host $77,000 in attorney’s fees!