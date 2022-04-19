‘Law & Order’ Waterston Wants Golden Handcuffs

TV crimefighter Sam Waterston is poised to stick up his Law & Order bosses!

Sources tell The National ENQUIRER producers will have to spend big bucks to sign the 81-year-old actor to a second season of the revived series.

“Sam doesn’t really need the money,” dishes an insider. “He already makes a respectable $65,000 an episode, but it’s the principle of the matter and, truth is, they probably can’t afford him.”

“It would take a lot more to convince Sam to stay. Despite his age, he’s in great health and there’s still much he wants to do. He doesn’t really want to be tied down to working 16-hour days.”

Waterston, who starred in the original series from 1994 to 2010, signed on for only one season to reprise his role as D.A. Jack McCoy.

“Sam typically only signs for one season at a time,” reveals the insider. “He doesn’t like to be fenced in.

“Still, producers don’t want to let him go, and when Sam tells them to jump, they ask how high. They’re willing to leap over hurdles and pamper him with a raise, bonus and perks, and Sam’s going to be laughing all the way to the bank.”