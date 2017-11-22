A Thanksgiving Message From Ken Wahl & Shane Barbi

Award-winning actor Ken Wahl and top pin-up model Shane Barbi — for both her and her sister, Sia — have this exclusive message of gratitude for the readers of National ENQUIRER.com…

Ken Wahl: “Thanksgiving is a time of expressing gratitude. First, I am grateful for my wife Shane Barbi, who helped direct my life towards helping those who have less than others. Shane saved my life by having me help save other lives.

“I am especially grateful this Thanksgiving for our veterans, who gave us their service to our country. I also want to thank our military for defending our freedoms, in order for us to enjoy the holidays. I’ve learned the key to happiness is: Not having everything you want; but wanting everything you have.”

Shane Barbi (and Sia): “We both had our struggles and have less today, but are grateful now than ever. Every Thanksgiving, my husband and sister go feed the homeless, go help the homeless veterans and volunteer at local animal shelters.

“Our bond is through the enjoyment of helping others. We believe happiness is the by-product of right living and being charitable.”