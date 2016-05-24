Kelly Osbourne Publishes Ozzy’s Mistress Phone Number

Her rock star father may have a long history of cheating on her mom, but Kelly Osbourne seems to have taken out her anger at Ozzy Osbourne’s alleged mistress last night — posting a California phone number with the message: “Anyone looking for cheap chunky LOW-lights, a blow out and a bl*w job call +1(323)9——-.”

She-Nanny-Gans: Showbiz Marriages Broken Up By The Hired Help!

The retiring Black Sabbath frontman, 67, reportedly outraged his wife, “The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne, after she caught him having an affair with hair stylist Michelle Pugh.

Sharon still showed up with Ozzy to promote his upcoming summer tour — but Kelly, who’s floundering in her own career after leaving E!’s “Fashion Police,” seems ready to take out a lot of rage on the supposed “other woman.”

The 31-year-old television personality also didn’t have much patience for anyone pointing out that Sharon had to once even complain about Ozzy constantly sleeping with her nannies.

Nancy Reagan & Frank Sinatra: Secrets Of The White House Affair

When one fan responded by noting Ozzy’s history, Kelly responded; “Are you in my family? NO, YOU ARE NOT — YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT SHE DID! So keep ur high-mighty opinions to yourself!”