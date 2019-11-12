Close search popup button
Au No Naturel!

Keira’s Contract Clause To Keep Her Clothes On!

Actress bares personal ban on nudity.

Smiling Keira Knightley Looking Right INSET of Alexander Skarsgård and Keira Knightley in Film THE AFTERMATH
Bend It Like Beckham beauty Keira Knightley refuses to bare all for the camera or her career — and she’s got it in writing!

“I don’t do ANY nudity,” said the 34-year-old Brit, pointing to a special clause in her contract.

She has always used body doubles for her steamy sex scenes, including in her recent movie, The Aftermath.

“I was outside having a cup of tea and a scone while those scenes were shot because I didn’t have to be naked,” dished the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“That’s how it works in my clause!”

