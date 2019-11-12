Keira’s Contract Clause To Keep Her Clothes On!

Bend It Like Beckham beauty Keira Knightley refuses to bare all for the camera or her career — and she’s got it in writing!

“I don’t do ANY nudity,” said the 34-year-old Brit, pointing to a special clause in her contract.

BARING ALL! Celebrity Nude Photo Scandals — Caught On Camera

She has always used body doubles for her steamy sex scenes, including in her recent movie, The Aftermath.

“I was outside having a cup of tea and a scone while those scenes were shot because I didn’t have to be naked,” dished the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“That’s how it works in my clause!”

