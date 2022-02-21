Katie Keeps Hubby Under Her Thumb!

Commanding Katie Couric’s handsome hubby, John Molner, is not only her partner at home — sources tell The National ENQUIRER he’s also toiling away UNDER her as her assistant!

“Basically, everything now goes through John. He is her husband, her manager and her assistant all rolled into one,” reveals an insider. “After retiring from a long and very successful career in banking in 2014, John now does everything for Katie, including getting her coffee and arranging for her cars!”

Together, the pair founded Katie Couric Media — but sources say you need look no further than the name of the company to know who’s the boss!

“It is all about Katie,” laughs a pal. “It takes a big man to be comfortable in her big shadow!”