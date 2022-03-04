Kathie Lee & Kris Jenner Praise The Lord!

Devout Kathie Lee Gifford is praising reality TV queen Kris Jenner for having a spiritual side most people don’t know about.

In a recent interview, the former Today host says Kris — who’s known more for worshipping money and attention — is someone she frequently speaks to about religion.

“Kris Jenner is one of my oldest friends, and people don’t think of Kris Jenner as a person that actually has a personal relationship with Jesus, but she does!” gushes Kathie Lee, 68, author of the new book The Jesus I Know. “I met her in Bible study in the 1970s in L.A. And when we get together these days, we talk about the Lord.”

Actually, the 66-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager is the founder of the California Community Church.

“We don’t share it much, but we’re really religious,” she says.

Still, there are doubters. The church has come under fire from critics who say it is nothing more than a family tax shelter. The theory attracted converts when daughter Kim announced she donated 10 percent of her earnings to the church — which would be quite a tax deduction!