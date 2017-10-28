Kate Winslet Exposes Idris Elba’s Kinky ‘Thing’

Kate Winslet has exposed hunky actor Idris Elba’s secret kink — after the shy star had to ‘fess up about a foot fetish!

The actress discovered his bizarre passion while filming sex scenes with the Wire stud for their new flick, “The Mountain Between Us.”

“We got naked,” Kate recalled. “But Idris asked me to keep my socks on.

“I thought he didn’t like feet, but it is the opposite — Idris loves feet!”

The macho actor didn’t dispute Kate’s tale, either, conceding: “I’ve just got a bit of a thing.”