Justin Timberlake In The Studio For The Super Bowl

Rob Shuter reports…. Justin Timberlake isn’t only a chart-topping singer — he’s also a clever businessman who’ll use his Super Bowl halftime show to promote a brand-new album!

“Justin is in the studio working on new music that will be released around his Super Bowl performance,” said a source, who told The National ENQUIRER that it isn’t a coincidence.

“His team was looking for the biggest stage in the world to sell his new album — and nothing is bigger than the Super Bowl!

“Justin will be using the event to perform and sell his new music — which isn’t good news for [his former bandmates] from *NSYNC, who were hoping for a mini-reunion.”

And as The ENQUIRER’s readers already know, a reunion with Justin’s 2004 Super Bowl halftime dance partner Janet Jackson is also not on the program!