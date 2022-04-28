Jumpy Miranda Lambert Bans Brendan From Vegas!

Country queen Miranda Lambert will be flying to Las Vegas to begin a 24-show stint, but sources say she’s determined to keep her toyboy hubby, Brendan McLoughlin, grounded in Nashville!

The singer, 38, apparently doesn’t want her 31-year-old ex-cop hubby patrolling the streets of Sin City during her months-long residency at Planet Hollywood.

“The last thing Miranda wants is having to worry about what Brendan is up to while she’s working her tail off,” snitches an insider. “Las Vegas is paradise for handsome young men, and she doesn’t want him to be led into temptation.”

While Miranda and Brendan have defied the naysayers three years into what many believed was a midlife crisis marriage for her, insiders say she wants to keep tight reins on the hunk.

Brendan’s engagement to Paula Bruno exploded in 2018 when she learned he’d gotten law clerk Kaihla Rettinger pregnant. And just three days after their son Landon’s birth, Brendan met Miranda, leading to their shocking marriage 12 weeks later, in January 2019.

“Miranda knows that things could change on a dime with Brendan,” says the insider. “So she’s telling him to stay on their ranch in Tennessee — and keep out of trouble!”