Julianne Hough Hoofs it too Close to Ex-Boyfriend

Perky Julianne Hough is being welcomed with open arms by New York theater as she’s set to make her Broadway debut in “POTUS.” But insiders dish one person is bristling over her Big Apple appearance — Aubrey Paige, the latest galpal of her ex Ryan Seacrest!

The former Dancing with the Stars beauty dated NYC-based Ryan, 47, for three years. Though they broke up in 2013, tipsters tattle the former flames remain friendly — and insecure Aubrey fears the pretty hoofer might waltz off with her man!

“Aubrey isn’t happy to see Julianne moving so close to her and Ryan!” a source spills. “She’s always been jealous of how close they’ve stayed!”

Even worse, Julianne, 33, is newly single after finalizing her divorce from retired hockey star Brooks Laich, 38, and insiders snitch that’s triggered even more alarms for the 24-year-old model!

“She and Ryan are well on the road to an engagement. But knowing Julianne is single and living just a few blocks away makes Aubrey more than a little nervous!” the source squeals.

“Aubrey and Ryan have been together for less than a year. She can’t compete with their history and is concerned old feelings might be unleashed.”