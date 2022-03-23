Julianne Hough Craves Eternal Flame

Lovelorn Julianne Hough has gotten bored with serial dating and is on the prowl for some serious romance, dish sources.

Julianne, 33, is jealous of ex-hubby Brooks Laich as well as her BFF Nina Dobrev, who are both enjoying happy hookups, spies dish.

The Dancing with the Stars alum filed for divorce from hockey star Brooks, 38, in November 2020, and he has since fallen hard for CrossFit athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir, 28.

Julianne’s friend and business partner, actress Nina, 33, has been fully occupied with her new boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shawn White, 35.

“Julianne used to spend nearly all her free time with Nina, and now Shawn is always around,” tattles a tipster. “Meanwhile, she broke up with Brooks because she felt stifled and wanted to explore life with no rules. But now that she’s had all this time playing the field, she’s come to realize that what she really wants is a life partner.”

Julianne was linked to model Charlie Wilson last November when they were spotted kissing in the street, but sources say she’s moved on from the pretty boy in an effort to find something more serious.