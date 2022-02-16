Joyce Meyer – $8 million

The 78-year-old leader of a generous suburban St. Louis, Mo., flock is sitting pretty on MORE than just a mound of moolah — she also has a $23,000 marble toilet! Although her ministry has claimed this “commode” is actually a piece of tax-exempt furniture, jolly Joyce ALSO owns a $10 million private Gulfstream IV jet to whisk her to several multimillion-dollar homes, as well as a $107,000 silver Mercedes sedan and a $53,000 Lexus SC sports car.

“There’s no need for us to apologize for being blessed,” says the humble child of God.