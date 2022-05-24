Johnny Deep & Amber Heard Flunk Lie Tests!

Johnny Depp’s riveting testimony in his $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard was a parade of lies, according to a world exclusive lie detector test conducted on behalf of The National ENQUIRER!

The ongoing trial in Virginia was sparked by a 2018 article written by Amber, 36, about domestic violence. Johnny’s lawyers claim the op-ed piece insinuates the Pirates of the Caribbean hunk was the perpetrator, thus damaging his reputation.

During a crucial juncture of Johnny’s testimony, the 58-year-old actor denies Amber’s charge she’d suffered “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking” at her hard-drinking hubby’s hands.

“Never did I, myself, reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” Johnny tells the court.

That statement is “a bald-faced lie,” declares Mike Sylvestre, based on results from his DecepTech lie detector, which analyzes levels of vocal stress and has been used by both government and law enforcement agencies.

He says Johnny also lies about a confrontation with the Aquaman actress, his wife from 2015 to 2017, at the door of their bedroom.

“What are you gonna do, hit me again?” he says he asked her. “Would you like to hit me again?”

Proclaims Sylvestre: “I do not believe his statement is true.”

The legal battle got more complicated when Amber launched a $100 million counter­suit, saying she’s the victim of physical attacks from Depp.

One hot button point concerned an infamous March 2015 brawl between the two during filming of a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel. Johnny says he broke several months of sobriety by downing some vodka after an argument.

When Amber caught him, he says she snatched the bottle and threw it at him, and it missed. But a second hurled bottle found its mark with bloody results, he says.

“She threw the large bottle, and it made contact and shattered everywhere,” he testifies. “The tip of my finger had been severed.”

That was another whopper, according to the DecepTech machine.

“The stress levels show he does not believe his own story about Amber throwing the bottles,” says Sylvestre. “The story he gave to the hospital [that he’d caused the injury himself] is more likely.”

Much of Depp’s testimony paints Amber as a troubled starlet given to mercurial tirades and destructive behavior. At one point, he says that Amber had mentioned suicide “on a couple of occasions.”

When he’d try to leave her, he says, she’d tell him, “I can’t live without you. I’m gonna die.”

Once again, DecepTech’s analysis notes an unusual level of stress.

“He is trying to create a story and does not believe it,” Sylvestre tells The ENQUIRER. “The word ‘die’ is a lie that generates the most stress.”

Amber had yet to start testifying when The ENQUIRER went to press, but Sylvestre’s machine analyzed statements she made at a 2016 deposition during the couple’s divorce proceedings.

In one instance, Sylvestre says Amber, who was exposed at trial as a cocaine addict, shows “significant deceptions” when she says Johnny “hit me for a very long time.”

“She is lying about the timeframe of being hit,” he concludes.

At another point, Amber testifies about a fight in which she says Johnny pushed his way into the bedroom to get at her.

During his testimony about the same incident, Johnny claims he was trapped in the bathroom and she pushed her way inside.

“Yes, as he was trying to get into the door. I was into the room. I was trying to escape him,” Amber testifies.

Says Sylvestre: “This statement is truthful.”

In a final instance from the 2016 proceeding, Amber testifies about an infamous incident in which she allegedly punched Johnny as he menaced her sister Whitney.

“I was protective over my baby sister,” Amber says. “When he laid hands on her, I don’t know what I did but I know I jumped in between the action that I saw could lead to a fatal injury to my sister.”

Sylvestre’s take: “She is truthful about being protective of her sister. She is lying when she says, ‘I don’t know what I did.’ She knows what she has done.”

Amber’s May 3 motion to dismiss the trial was rejected by the judge. A jury will eventually decide the case — but without the help of Sylvestre’s lie-detecting machine!