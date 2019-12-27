John Travolta Escaped Death On The Set!

John Travolta is stayin’ alive — but he could have been killed when a rogue worker supplied sketchy explosives to a movie set last year, sources dished.

The Saturday Night Fever star, 65, needed medical treatment while shooting The Poison Rose after sparks hit him during an action scene.

But the explosion could have been much worse, insiders snitched.

THE INSIDE STORY! John Travolta & Tom Cruise’s Secret War Over Scientology

Authorities said effects coordinator Robert Christopher Bailey, 50, was not licensed to handle the dangerous material he brought to the set — and he now faces ten years in federal prison after entering a guilty plea.

A source explained Travolta, who did not respond to a request for comment, “was hit by sparks and had to be treated for injuries during a mishap with special effects. That got everybody suspicious of the guy who was handling the explosives, and they called in the feds.”

OUCH! Kirstie Alley And Travolta Snubbed From Reboot

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms questioned Bailey on the set in Georgia after receiving complaints from the crew.

When Bailey appeared in court, prosecutors claimed he admitted to agents he had been making explosives without a license, which he had been denied because he had a prior felony conviction for forgery in California.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 9.