John Travolta Goes All In On BALD For 2019

John Travolta dropped jaws among his longtime fans as the actor rang in 2019 on Instagram with a photo that shed new light on his much-discussed head — which is bald!

As The National ENQUIRER reported this past February, the follically challenged A-lister had finally shifted to a graying rug that better matched his facial hair,



Actors often change hair and body shape for a role, and John through the years has shown a series of looks, including the dangerously bloated don look he sported while shooting Gotti.

Even before Saturday Night Fever turned him into a hip-swiveling superstar, John famously explained his appeal on the TV sitcom Welcome Back Kotter. It was important, his character Vinny Barbarino noted, for your hair “to look look like it’s being blown by unseen winds!”

But as recently as Jan. 2016, The ENQUIRER caught the star still clinging to image-protecting rugs that, to some observers, had the opposite effect.

“Waited more than 40 years to see your natural look!” one of John’s followers enthused in reaction to the post, in which the el buffo Travolta appears with his and Kelly Preston’s beautiful daughter, Ella. “You look great! I would keep it this way, seriously.”

We’ll be watching in 2019 to see if John has truly turned a new leaf, or if he merely doffed it for one shocking New Year’s Eve selfie!