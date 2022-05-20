Joe Exotic’s Bewitching New Squeeze!

Jailbird Joe Exotic has revealed he’s engaged after falling under the spell of a male “witch” while behind bars!

The smitten Tiger King star, 59, says his hunk, John Graham, “talks like he is from 400 years ago” and is “extremely romantic and caring.”

The zany ex-zookeeper gushed about his guy in a letter sent to his lawyer Autumn Blackledge from his cage in North Carolina — where he’s serving a 21-year stint for a failed murder-for-hire plot to rub out longtime rival Carole Baskin.

John has since been sprung from the big house. But Joe insists as soon as he’s done divorcing “selfish” hubby Dillon Passage, 26, he hopes to tie the knot with his brand-new beau!