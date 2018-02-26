Jamie Luner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Boy

Jamie Luner — who starred in the hit series “Melrose Place” and “Profiler” — is caught up in some real-life drama after shocking charges of sexually molesting a 16-year-old.

TMZ reported that a police report was filed against the former soap star accusing her of performing oral sex on a 16-year-old in 1998.

Hollywood’s Casting Couch — Stars Of The ’70s & ’80s Tell All!

The alleged victim, now in his 30s, made no references to whether the sexual misconduct was related to Jamie’s work on “Melrose Place,” where she starred as heiress Lexi Sterling between 1997 and 1999.

The act would fall under “unlawful sexual intercourse” in California, where the statue of limitations differs based on the age difference between the accusers and accused.

Police told TMZ, however, that Jamie — 26 years old at the time of the alleged incident —couldn’t be charged with a crime.