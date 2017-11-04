Ivana Trump Trashes Kim Kardashian

Don’t invite Ivana Trump and Kim Kardashian to the same glitzy gala!

Donald Trump’s first Missus — who’s also ranted against Melania Trump and some “bratty rich kids” — goes on a tirade against the ditzy reality show beauty in her memoir, “Raising Trump.”

“You just want to rip the silver spoon right out of their mouths,” vented Ivana.

“Kim Kardashian’s father gave her a Mercedes for her Sweet Sixteen.”

And Ivana also panned Kim for being bad at being rich — tearing into her for a public life that gave crooks in Paris all the info they needed to steal $6 million of her gems.