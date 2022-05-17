Is This Bigfoot?

Super-advanced, heat-sensitive cameras have caught a gigantic Bigfoot creature — easily topping 300 pounds — tramping through the forest in Washington state, investigators claim.

The shocking footage snapped by thermal cameras attached to military-grade drones was released on the Travel Channel’s Expedition Bigfoot, a search series teaming primatologist Mireya Mayor with Bigfoot experts Bryce Johnson, Ronny LeBlanc and Russell Acord.

The film shows a large, two-legged critter stomping through the woods.

The cameras were linked to sensors and only filmed creatures in excess of 300 pounds, convincing the team and fans that finally the elusive Bigfoot — a hairy, 7-foot-tall human-like creature — has been proven to exist.

“Looks like a real Bigfoot,” writes a viewer.

Another pens: “Nuts. Best evidence I have seen yet. Renewed my faith in the possibility of Bigfoot existing. I was starting to lose hope.”

Notes a third: “No way that was a crew member, absolutely legitimate.”

Yet another adds: “What is it going to take for people to believe the Bigfoot species is real? This is possibly the best proof you are going to get.”

Also known as ­Sasquatch in Kentucky and the skunk ape in Florida, legends about the gigantic monster stretch from North America to the Himalaya mountains in Tibet, where a similar creature is called the Yeti or abominable snowman.

The legend is so popular, the Yeti is featured in a roller-coaster ride called Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando.

Ape expert Mayor notes the images and other evidence keep alive the possibility that the creature exists.

“The most difficult part for me was having to deal with so many ‘unexplainables,’ ” she says. “As a scientist, I can pretty much figure out an explanation for anything.”