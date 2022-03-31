Is Downton Abbey a Gateway to Hell?

No one’s officially blaming evil spirits, but LADY FIONA CARNARVON, the real-life countess who reigns over Highclere Castle, insists the place TV fans know as Downton Abbey “is haunted.” Lady Fiona claims folks visiting her ancestral home keep “hearing footsteps but when we’ve called out, nobody’s there. A priest blessed one ghost I saw and wished him on his way. I live with people who’ve lived here before.” Fiona, who works as a financial auditor, also reveals, “Our Labradors are very sensitive to the spirits. I saw one particular ghost, a footman, while I was with my young son. The older dog was on the other side of very heavy doors, and he went ballistic, barking crazily. He was as concerned and worried as I was. There was a footman here during the Victorian period, who committed suicide not far from where I’d seen him. He’d been having an affair with a nursemaid, who became pregnant. Sadly, their baby died and he killed himself.”