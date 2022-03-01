Insecure Adele Smothering Her Man!

Clingy Adele is clutching at boyfriend Rich Paul in a white-knuckle frenzy — to the point where he’s about to put his foot down about taking time apart, insiders tell The National ENQUIRER.

Sources snitch the desperate diva — who canceled her Las Vegas residency in a teary video just one day before opening night — has been in constant fear of being “abandoned” by her beau of one year.

“She’s begging him to stay by her side, saying she needs him and depends on him, but that’s an impossible thing to ask of a sports agent who needs to travel for work. He’s had enough,” spills an insider.

“He’s telling her they need breathing room. He’s tired of all the hysteria and needs to be by himself for a while, period!”

The “Hello” singer’s worst nightmare is having to say goodbye to her boyfriend, sources say.

“Adele is still hoping he’ll change his mind and stay with her 24/7,” reveals an insider. “But everyone can see this isn’t healthy. If she doesn’t let the guy have some space, she’ll be single very soon!”

As The ENQUIRER previously reported, the relationship was showing signs of strain in the days leading up to her Sin City meltdown — with Adele, 33, interrupting rehearsals to call Rich and demand between fits of tears he drop everything to be stuck to her like glue in Vegas.

“He’s sick of being treated like one of her assistants,” dished a source. “Adele would be wise to loosen the reins if she wants this relationship to last!”